MeTV Toons Launches Tomorrow Here is Everything We Know

We are now less than 24 hours away from the launch of MeTV Toon from the MeTV and Wanrer Bros Discovery.

Here is everything we know about MeTV Toons.

What shows will MeTV Toons offer?

Some of the shows include “Captain Planet and the Planeteers” and “The Smurfs.” The best part is unlike many classic TV shows that run long blocks of the same show over and over MeTV Toons will launch with a diverse lineup of programs.

During week day primetime it will offer classics like “The Flintstones,” “Bugs Bunny & Friends,” and “Cartoon All-Stars” with “Mr. Magoo” and “Tom and Jerry.”

During the day you will find programs like “The Flintstones,” “The Jetsons,” and “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!”

You can find the full list of everything that will be on MeTV Toons at launch HERE.

What is the launch date?

MeTV Toons will launch on June 25.

What shows will MeTV Toons air?

The new network will include many popular classic shows like “Bugs Bunny & Friends,” “Scooby-Doo,” “Tom & Jerry,” “The Jetsons,” “Top Cat,” “Yogi Bear,” “Popeye,” “Johnny Quest,” and “The Flintstones.” Many of these shows had been on Boomerang until recently. You will also find some cartoons that aired after 2000 shows on MeTV Toons.

How will I be able to watch MeTV Toons?

MeTV Toons is coming to free over-the-air broadcast stations.

Frndly TV and Philo has officially confirmed that they will offer the network at launch. MeTV Toons has announced the addition of some local TV stations for free over the air TV. We have confirmed that this is not the final list of all affiliates and streaming options for MeTV Toon. Others will likey be added the closer we get to launch or after its launch date. You can find out if MeTV Toons is in your area HERE.

MeTV announced that MeTV Toons will be offered on Philo and Frndly TV.

Can I watch MeTV Toons for free?

MeTV’s parent company, Weigel Broadcasting, has confirmed to Cord Cutters News that MeTV Toons will also offer a version of its content on ad-supported streaming services.

According to the press release sent to Cord Cutters News, this free version will be a “complimentary offering for ad-supported streaming services.” This likely means it won’t be the same version you will see with an antenna or on paid streaming services. We don’t know what streaming services will offer the new channel, but MeTV says some live TV streaming services will also offer the channel. They have not announced if services like Frndly TV, Philo, YouTube TV or others will offer the channel.

We will have to wait for more details to be announced as we get closer to the launch.

